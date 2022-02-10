Knew I Would Be Trolled: Ekta Kapoor On Changing Naagin 6 Plot From Revenge To...

Tejasswi Prakash in Naagin 6. . (courtesy: colorstv)

Highlights "I was ready for it," said Ekta Kapoor

"How many times I can show the same thing," she added

Tejasswi Prakash plays the titular role in the new season

Ekta Kapoor's latest edition of the Naagin series, starring Tejasswi Prakash in the titular role is making headlines. Unlike the previous seasons, where the titular characters fought their personal battles, this one will focus on the pandemic situation and the Naagin's journey in battling it, going by the trailers. The show is receiving major flak on social media for it's plot, which many flagged as problematic and insensitive. In a recent interview with ETimes, when the show's producer Ekta Kapoor was asked if she was prepared to deal with trolls and criticism, she said, "I knew very well and I was sure that I will get trolled. I was ready for it. In west if you see they make shows out of real incidents and they work well. Like Titanic came out of a real incident. The pandemic is something that the US based OTT channel will do it. We are witnessing history and we all have changed in the last two years and Naagin also had to change."

The producer explained why she picked the idea of having pandemic as the backdrop of the new season's story and told ETimes, "I made one during the pandemic and I felt I'd lost the zest, I personally felt this time will also be the same. I definitely felt there was something new in the first Naagin which was missing when I was writing a lot of the stuff later. I thought it's not just me the world has changed a lot and to deal with the pandemic in a space where the Naagin takes a revenge. I still remember everyone's face when I read it and they said it is terribly ridiculous but everyone felt it can either really work or can be really bad. I honestly believed that it was the time for me to do something that shakes the basics of the show otherwise it is always the personal revenge saga. How many times I can show the same thing."

The Naagin series is a supernatural fantasy thriller produced by Ekta Kapoor. The previous seasons of the show starred popular TV actors such as Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan among others.

Tejasswi Prakash recently won the latest season of Bigg Boss15, won Rs 40 lakh. Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up, while Karan Kundrra stood third. Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt were also in the top 5. Nishant decided to walk out out of the house with Rs 10 lakh, which were deducted from the winning amount.