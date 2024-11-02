Kiran Rao On Co-Parenting Son Azad With Aamir Khan: "He Knows Nothing About School"

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao might have parted ways, but they continue to co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan. According to the Laapataa Ladies director, co-parenting is a little “tricky” especially with Aamir being super-busy. Elaborating on the topic, Kiran Rao revealed, “It is tricky in that he is a very very busy father and honestly even when we were married, I was doing a lot of the actual primary parenting. Once we got separated and then divorced, I think Aamir also realised how much of that he would be able to have to factor into his life because when you were living together in one house, it somehow gets managed. But in order to kind of make time for Azad, it came as a much more conscious decision more recently,” in an interaction with Kareena Kapoor on the chat show What Women Want.

Kiran Rao added that she can now “relax and leave Azad” with Aamir since the co-parenting duties have become “smoother” with Aamir being “much more involved and conscious”. She has only one complaint. “Only Aamir knows nothing about school. I think it is a majority of a dad's problem. They are like school ka matt bolna. (Don't ask me about school). I will do whatever else,” shared Kiran.

Speaking about her experience of being a single parent, Kiran Rao said that it was not much of a hurdle as “Azad is a good kid”. She said, “I have had only good days. Azad is a good kid. Because it has been just him and me in some ways because I am a single mum for so long, we know each other quite well. The great thing about being a single mum is that you build a great connection with your kid. We are each other's support system. Whenever I am low, there is nothing more I want than just hang out with him and I can tell him also, ‘Listen, I am really feeling down.”

Kiran also lauded Azad's empathetic personality and teased about his humorous side. “He makes me laugh like crazy,” she admitted.

Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in 2005. They became parents to Azad in 2011. The couple got divorced in 2021.