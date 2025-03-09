Kiran Rao On Parents' Reaction To Her Marriage With Aamir Khan: "They Thought I Might Be Overshadowed By Him"

Filmmaker Kiran Rao recently opened up about her marriage to Aamir Khan. When asked about her parents' reaction to her decision to marry the actor, Kiran told ANI, "It was a shocker for them.

"They were taken aback. In their eyes, I had a lot of promise. I was someone who wanted to do a lot of things, and they were worried that I might be overshadowed by Aamir's larger-than-life persona," she added.

Given Aamir's immense fame, Kiran did feel the pressure of living in his shadow. However, what brought her comfort was Aamir's unwavering support for her individuality. "Aamir has never expected me to be a certain way. He has always been happy for me to be myself, and that's one of the greatest things about him," she shared.

"Aamir and I will always be there for each other," she concluded.

Kiran Rao, an Indian film producer and director, was married to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for over 15 years. They married in 2005 and welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, in 2011. However, in July 2021, they announced their separation.