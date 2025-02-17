Kim Sae-Ron's Last Film <i>Guitar Man</i> To Release In May. Details Inside

Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday. She was 24. The South Korean police confirmed the news by saying a friend discovered her at home that evening. They also mentioned that there were no signs of foul play.

Kim Sae-Ron's last project, an independent film called Guitar Man, is set to release in May this year, as per a My Music Taste report. The project follows the story of a guitarist, who joins an underground band called Volcano. The movie is currently in the post-production stage.

Guitar Man's director Lee Sun Jung, who also plays a key role in the movie, opened up about Kim Sae-Ron's final months on set. “She was bright and energetic during filming, always smiling and playful,” Lee told EDaily.

The filmmaker added, “But when she was alone, you could see her demeanor change—she seemed darker, troubled. That worried me.”

A source close to Kim Sae-Ron also shared that the actress was really excited about the release of Guitar Man.

"We never imagined it would happen. She said she'd make money acting again after making a comeback with the film Guitar Man. She was preparing to open a cafe, while also getting ready to return to the entertainment industry. I still can't believe it. There were no signs at all, and I told her to call me if things got tough,” the source told Korea JoongAng Daily.

Kim Sae-Ron started her acting career in 2009 with the film A Brand New Life. However, she stayed out of the spotlight after a DUI incident in May 2022. She crashed into multiple lampposts and guardrails in Gangnam, Seoul, and was later fined 20 million won in April 2023. The backlash made it tough for her to land new roles. She attempted a comeback with the play Dongchimi last year but had to step back due to health issues.

Kim Sae-Ron is best known for her role in the 2010 film The Man from Nowhere, where she played a kidnapped child rescued by a former special forces agent. Her performance earned her the Best New Actress award at the Korean Film Awards.