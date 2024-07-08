Kill Box Office Collection Day 3: Lakshya's Film 'Sees An Upward Trend'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: itslakshya)

Kill, starring Lakshya alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, released in theatres on July 5 and has been trending big ever since. The film had a slow start at the box office on day 1 but picked up pace on day 2 and 3. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office collection and he wrote, "#Kill sees an upward trend in its opening weekend, but the results could've been better if it had been released on a different date… Let's face it, #Kill has the merits, even the word of mouth is unanimously positive, but the #Kalki2898AD juggernaut has eclipsed its biz. All eyes on the make-or-break Monday. [Week 1] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.20 cr, Sun 2.70 cr. Total: ₹ 6.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice"

Kill opened to stellar reviews from film critics. Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Hindi cinema has never produced anything quite like Kill. The film has emerged from a crevice hitherto unexplored by Mumbai cinema. It pushes the boundaries of violence and gore way beyond what a Bollywood action flick has ever imagined."The film has been directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Kill had a theatrical release on July 5 and it had a premiere last year at the Toronto International Film Festival as a Midnight Madness selection. Additionally, Kill was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year.

