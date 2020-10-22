Kiara Advani's Quest For Inner Peace Took Her On A Trek. See Pic

Kiara Advani shared this photo (courtesy kiaraaliaadvani)

Highlights Kiara shared glimpses of her trek

Kiara can be seen meditating in a photo

Kiara went trekking somewhere in Maharashtra

Kiara Advani is giving us major wanderlust. She took a break from the promotions of Laxmmi Bomb and embarked on a trekking trip, glimpses of which she shared on her Instagram. The 28-year-old actress shared a video montage on Instagram, which stitches together glimpses of her trekking adventures with friends. In another post, Kiara revealed that her quest for inner peace made her appreciate nature and admire it even more. On her trek, Kiara found the perfect meditation spot, which she captured in a memory and shared on Instagram with this caption: "Sky above, earth below, and peace within." In the photo, Kiara, sporting funky athleisure, can be seen meditating on a rocky trail.

Here are pages out of Kiara Advani's trekking diaries. Kiara's trekking adventures are somewhere in Maharashtra but she didn't reveal the exact location.

Kiara Advani has always been a nature's child. Here's when she enjoyed a calm and peaceful getaway with her sister in a picturesque location.

Kiara Advani's love for nature is also evident in this photo of Kiara enjoying a sunset in the pool. "Making the most of every sunset," she wrote.

In terms of work, Kiara Advani has been busy with the promotional duties of Laxmmi Bomb, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb film releases on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on November 9. Other than that, Kiara has an impressive line-up for films to look forward to and the list includes Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiya 2.