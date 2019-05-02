Kiara Advani Joins The Cast Of The Vikram Batra Biopic, Now Called Shershaah

Kiara Advani was last seen in Lust Stories. (Image courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani occupied a spot on the list of trends, soon after she announced her association with the Captain Vikram Batra biopic, which has now been titled Shershaah. The makers of the film officially announced the project on Thursday afternoon. The film which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, will be directed by Vishnu Varadhan and it will be produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will be based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil war and received the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Kiara Advani officially announced her association with the project on Twitter and she wrote: "Super excited and thrilled to be a part of this one! Can't wait for Shershaah. Shoot begins soon!

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra, who will play the lead role in the film, tweeted: "Excited to play Vikram Batra, a real-life hero on screen! Titled Shershaah! Shooting begins soon." The official announcement was initially made on the official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions, which will be producing the film."Team Shershaah ready and present for duty! Shoot begins soon," read the tweet.

Kiara Advani will next be seen in Kabir Singh, which is the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. She will also be seen in Good News, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosnajh. She will also be seen in Laaxmi Bomb.

Kiara Advani's last project was Netflix's Lust Stories, in which she starred in a segment directed by Karan Johar.

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Fugly. The actress is best-known for her performances in films such as M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Machine and the Telugu super hit film Bharat Ane Nenu.

