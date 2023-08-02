Kiara Advani Is A Ray Of Sunshine In New Holiday Pic

Kiara Advani shared this image. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani, who is currently holidaying at an undisclosed destination with husband Sidharth Malhotra, has actively been documenting moments from her vacation. On Tuesday, Kiara posted a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram story, in which she can be be seen soaking up the sun with a picturesque location in the backdrop. Kiara Advani captioned the post, "Such a lovely day." Kiara flew out of Mumbai for her 31st birthday celebrations earlier this week. See the picture shared by Kiara Advani here:

Screenshot of Kiara Advani's Instagram story.

Kiara and Sidharth flew out of Mumbai last week. Earlier this week on her birthday, Kiara Advani shared a video with husband Sidharth Malhotra from their holiday and she wrote in her caption, "Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee. Blessed, grateful for every day and all the love." Reposting the video, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Happy birthday Ki. Here's to always having the best time with you, one adventure at a time."

Last week, Kiara Advani turned heads at the India Couture Week in Delhi as she walked the runway for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. "Felt magical walking the ramp for the dream duo at the opening show of couture week," she wrote.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in a film titled Game Changer. She recently starred in the moderately successful Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Kiara Advani is the star of hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Lust Stories to name a few.