<i>Khakee: The Bengal Chapter</i>: Sourav Ganguly Packs A Punch (Not With His Bat) But...

Ahead of the release of the Netflix original Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, the makers dropped a powerful promo featuring Sourav Ganguly. There was a strong buzz that the former Indian skipper would act in the series. The promo doesn't disclose the truth entirely. However, the impactful promotional stunt created a renewed hype around the series.

The video opens with Sourav Ganguly cheekily asking the makers (fictional), "You are making a show on Bengal, and you haven't invited Bengal's Dada (Sourav Ganguly is popularly called as Dada)?" Soon, Sourav is welcomed on the sets of the series. He is asked to show aggression - Sourav Ganguly tickles the viewers' funny bones as he recalls a former coach (name is not required as it's a well-known story) and can't stop yelling.

When he's asked to thrash a goon, Sourav names famous cricket shots, adding the flavour of the sport into the action-drama. When he's asked to perform all the stunts within 8-seconds, Sourav Ganguly calls it quits. The director assigns him a new role which he readily agrees. Any guesses?

Sharing the video, Netflix India wrote, "The Bengal Tiger meets the Bengal Chapter. Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter out 20 March, only on Netflix."

Take a look:

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter boasts of a promising cast including Jeet, Prosenjit, Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty and Shraddha Das in key roles.

The show has been directed by Debatma Mandal, Tushar Kanti Ray. Showrunner Neeraj Pandey shares the writing credits with Debatma Mandal, Samrat Chakroborty.

This is the first time Jeet and Prosenjit have collaborated on a project.

Earlier, Prosenjit Chatterjee acted in a film titled Aay Khuku Aay (2022), which was produced by Jeet. The series marks Jeet's Hindi OTT debut.

Prosenjit Chatterjee, earlier, played a pivotal role in Vikaramaditya Motwane's Amazon Prime series Jubilee. He was applauded for his performance.

The show will stream from March 20.