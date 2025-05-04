<i>Kesari Veer Legends of Somnath</i> Song <i>Bharatvarsh Anthem</i>: A Patriotic Tribute To India's Unsung Warriors

The makers of Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath have released the film's first song, titled Bharatvarsh Anthem. The patriotic track pays tribute to the sacrifices of Indian warriors and adds to the film's emotional and nationalistic tone.

The song is sung by Suvarna Tiwari, with lyrics by Akshat Gupta and music composed and produced by Monty Sharma. It has been released under the Panorama Music label.

Rajesh Menon, CEO of Panorama Music, said the anthem is a powerful tribute to Indian warriors and a proud moment for the team.

Starring Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi, and debutant Akanksha Sharma, the film is set in the 14th century and follows the battle to protect the Somnath temple from invaders.

The trailer, which was released recently, shows Suniel Shetty as warrior Vegda Ji, Sooraj Pancholi as Veer Hamirji Gohil and Akanksha Sharma as Rajal. Vivek Oberoi plays the antagonist Zafar, who leads the attack and attempts forced religious conversions.

Kesari Veer is directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan under Chauhan Studios. It will be released worldwide by Panorama Studios. The film will release on May 16.