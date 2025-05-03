<I>Kesari Chapter 2</I> Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar's Film Hits Rock Bottom

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kesari Chapter 2 premiered on April 18, 2023, starring Akshay Kumar. Box office earnings have dwindled, with Rs 1 lakh on its third Friday. Total box office collection stands at Rs 75.86 crore as of May 2, 2023.

Kesari Chapter 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Kesari, arrived in the theatres on April 18. The film, headlined by Akshay Kumar, struggles to maintain pace at the box office. The historical courtroom drama minted less than a crore on its third Friday.

On Day 16 (May 2), Kesari Chapter 2 earned Rs 1 lakh at the ticket window, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the film's total box office collection to Rs 75.86 crore.

Kesari Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is about the aftermath of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The incident that occurred on April 13, 1919, is considered to be one of the darkest chapters in Indian history.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of barrister C Shankaran Nair in the film. He is on a mission to provide justice to his people. Ananya Panday, R Madhavan, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O'Nell are also a part of the project.

Previously, Karan Singh Tyagi defended Ananya Panday's performance in Kesari Chapter 2. The actress essayed the character of a young lawyer, Dilreet Gill. While fans heaped praise on her role, a certain section of the masses criticised her acting.

Karan Singh Tyagi, in an interview with News 18, has reacted to the trolls. He said, “The audiences have given her character so much love that I would like to look at the positive. I would like to look at the love that she is getting."

The director recalled a special screening held in Hyderabad.

He said, "Some people sent me videos from there. The audience was clapping at her entry scene. She was one of the few female lawyers in a room filled with men. And that in itself is the perfect response to all the negative comments."

Karan Singh Tyagi added that Ananya Panday's performance in the 2022 romance drama Gehraiyaan nudged him to cast her in Kesari Chapter 2.

Kesari Chapter 2 is bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films.