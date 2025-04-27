<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Next Stop For Akshay Kumar's Film Is Rs 60 Crore

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kesari Chapter 2 nears Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office. On Day 9, the film earned Rs 7 crore, totaling Rs 57.15 crore. Hindi film occupancy was 25.22% on its second Saturday.

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 is inching closer to the Rs 60 crore mark at the domestic box office. On Day 9, the courtroom drama earned Rs 7 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. This takes the film's total collection to Rs 57.15 crore.

The report further mentioned that Kesari Chapter 2 recorded an overall 25.22% Hindi occupancy on its second Saturday. The morning shows saw a turnout of 11.24%, while afternoon and evening shows witnessed 24.10% and 28.38% respectively. Night shows performed slightly better by recording an occupancy of 37.17%.

Earlier, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Friday box office collection of Kesari Chapter 2 on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "#KesariChapter2 remains the first choice for moviegoers, despite the arrival of new releases... The second Friday is super-strong – higher than its first Wednesday [₹ 3.78 cr] and Thursday [₹ 3.60 cr] numbers – boosted by the #BOGO free ticket offer at select centres."

"All eyes are now on the all-important second weekend [Saturday and Sunday]. #KesariChapter2 [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr. Total: ₹ 50.59 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice," Taran Adarsh added.

All… pic.twitter.com/OAYDenEGZK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 26, 2025

Based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book, The Case That Shook The Empire, Kesari Chapter 2 revolves around the tragedy of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre and India's fight for justice under British rule.

Akshay Kumar steps into the role of Justice C. Sankaran Nair. Ananya Panday plays Dilreet Gill and R. Madhavan is seen as Neville McKinley. The cast also features Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day and Alexx O'Nell.

Kesari Chapter 2 is the spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2019 film Kesari. The second instalment is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films.