<i>KBC 16</i>: Meet Chander Parkash, The First <i>Crorepati</i> Of The Season

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back as our favourite quizmaster in Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The show which premiered on August 12 got its first winner, Chander Parkash, who bagged the Rs 1 crore reward. In the latest promo, dropped by the makers on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan was seen cheering for the young man. The audience erupted in cheers, but the loudest appreciation was from Chander's mother. Elated at the win, Chander Parkash flashed a smile before touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet. The actor then shared a warm hug with the contestant. “Iss season ke pehle Crorepati, Chander Parkash ko hum sab ki ore se hardik shubhkaamnaye!” read the side note.

In another video, Amitabh Bachchan announced that Chander Parkash has received a swanky new car from Hyundai. “Inhone jeeti hai 1 crore rupai aur inko milti hai Hyundai ki taraf se stylish SUV gari. (He has won Rs 1 crore and he has received a stylish SUV from Hyundai),” Big B said. Later on in the clip, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, also extended his heartiest congratulations to Chander Parkash in a video message. “Iss season ke pehle Crorepati, Chander Parkash ko mili Hyundai ke taraf se ek brand new gaadi!” read the caption of the post.

In a previous episode, two Indian Olympic medallists — Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat – appeared in KBC 16. Manu Bhaker shared her experience of being at the show by dropping a picture on Instagram. The photo captures, Manu Bhaker, draped in a saree sharing the stage with Amitabh Bachchan and Aman Sehrawat. She flaunts her medal in the click and her fellow Olympian displays a similar gesture. Big B and the two athletes smile beamingly for the photo. “Unique fair of laughter and knowledge with Aman and Amit Sir on KBC show,” Manu captioned.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen on the big screen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth. On Wednesday (September 25), the makers of the action-drama treated fans to an exciting surprise. A new poster from the film, featuring the two superstars — Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth was unveiled on X (formerly Twitter). "Hunter is on the way! Vettaiyan The Hunter. Prevue is releasing today at 5 PM in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Get ready for a glimpse of the ultimate hunt. Vettaiyan releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada,' read the side note. Vettaiyan will hit the screens on October 10. Read more on it here: