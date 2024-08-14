Kay Kay Menon On Not Watching Ranvir Shorey In <i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i>: "I Knew I Would Catch Him Acting"

Kay Kay Menon is super busy with the promotion campaign of Shekhar Home. The web series, which premiered on August 14, also features Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Dugal. Now, Kay Kay Menon has opened up about his equation with Ranvir Shorey. The actor, during his chat with News18, was asked if he had watched Ranvir's performance in Bigg Boss OTT 3. To this, Kay Kay Menon said, “I didn't have the time to watch it. Having said that, I didn't need to watch Bigg Boss to see Ranvir. We've spent enough time together before the show happened to him. Another reason is that I knew I would catch him acting on Bigg Boss OTT. I know him too well.”

Kay Kay Menon also spoke about the time before OTT became a thing. “This was before the OTT boom. It had to do with the fact that in cinema and the films that we see in theatres, the scope for people and actors like us had reduced.”

During the same interview, Kay Kay Menon gave a shout-out to his friend and industry colleague Manoj Bajpayee. “All through our lives, we had no choice but to play villains or something along those lines. People like me and Manoj are ziddi. We're just obstinate! We continued our journey through it all. There were perhaps actors more talented than us who fell by the wayside because they didn't have the tenacity to hold on. So, when OTT platforms came in where stars didn't work but only actors, opportunities blossomed,” he was quoted as saying.

He added, “That lull will keep happening. I don't think Sachin has scored a century in every match he played. He has scored a zero as well, in spite of being Sachin Tendulkar. As long as you're able to assess yourself honestly as an actor, you should be satisfied. You have to believe that if you're good enough, offers will come.”

Shekhar Home can be watched on JioCinema Premium.