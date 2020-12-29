Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Episode 67 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Couldn't Stop Chatting With This Contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the show. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Host Amitabh Bachchan continued the game with yesterday's roll-over contestant Jugal Bhatt, an engineering student from Gujarat on Tuesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Jugal Bhatt left Big B quite impressed with his rapping. When the actor asked Jugal if he has someone special in his life, the contestant replied that he has a crush on a girl but he doesn't know her name. He added that he will initiate a conversation with her after the episode featuring him will air on television. Amitabh Bachchan and Jugal Bhatt had a lot of fun discussing the latter's romantic life. Jugal Bhatt played the game till Rs 3,20,000. The next contestant to win the fastest finger first round was Neha Rathi from Nagpur, Maharashtra. She will continue the game with Big B on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, here's a sample of the questions you can expect on the hot seat if you are planning to participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati:

# In the Mahabharata, who was the mother of Chitrangada and Vichitravirya?

#Which cricketer holds the record of playing for the maximum number of IPL teams?

#Which plant features in the Guinnes World Records as the fastest growing plant on earth?

#Which two parts of the human body respectively produce and store the fluid bile which help in digestion?

#Which movie featuring Kareena Kapoor popularised the Patiala Salwar and T-shirt combination?

#If a worker earns 50 rupees for one hour of work, how many hours would he have to work to earn 550 rupees?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 airs on Sony TV at 9 pm from Monday to Friday. Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.