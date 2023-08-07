Katrina Kaif's Cozy Sunday Evening With Husband Vicky Kaushal Looked Like This

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: katrinakaif )

Katrina Kaif spent a comforting Sunday evening in the company of her husband Vicky Kaushal in their beautiful sea-facing apartment in Mumbai and her Instagram feed stands as proof. On Sunday, the Tiger 3 star treated her social media family to some wholesome pictures of the view from her house, her husband and last but not least, a frame featuring the couple together. In the picture, we can see the duo, dressed in their casual best, posing candidly in the balcony of thier house. Katrina simply added a heart emoticon below the image.

Take a look at the picture here:

Here are some more snaps shared by the actress on Sunday evening:

Vicky and Katrina Kaif's balcony has been a witness to some of the cutest moments shared by the husband-wife duo. Here's another picture posted by Vicky, enjoying another such evening with his wife.

Take a look:

Apart from serving a couple of goals, the duo can often spotted be speaking highly of one another and their achievements. In a recent interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Vicky Kaushal spoke about his wife, superstar Katrina Kaif, and how he trusted her advice and opinion regarding work. He also spoke about the actress creating “her era” in the face of various challenges.

The doting husband said, “Knowing her, not everything was going as per her, she has really hustled and worked hard and aced it. I don't want to cross a line on her behalf but I truly feel that like there was Hema Malini's era, Rekha's era, and I truly feel she has achieved that sort of milestone on her merit.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been married since 2021. When asked about what he has learnt about marriage in two years, the star said that it was important to “choose your moments to be quiet”. He also added, “When two people come together, we should always try and reach a middle point. We are always in the quest for a middle point which is not me, that is not you, which is us. You have to let go of you, as now it is us.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sam Bahadur next with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.