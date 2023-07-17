Katrina Kaif Turned 40 With Husband Vicky Kaushal On The Beach. See 'Awe'-Dorable Pics

Image was shared by Vicky Kaushal. (Courtesy: vickykaushal09 )

Katrina Kaif rang in her 40th birthday with an oh-so-adorable wish from her husband Vicky Kaushal. On Sunday evening, the Sardar Udham star treated his social media family to some lovely pictures of himself and the birthday girl Katrina Kaif from their holiday in Maldives. In the pictures, we can see the duo posing candidly while flashing their widest smile. Katrina Kaif looks absolutely breathtaking in a vibrant yellow dress while her husband Vicky complements her in a pastel shirt. The pictures, set against the background of a waterbody, are all heart and so is the caption alongside it. It read, "In awe of your magic… every day. Happy Birthday my love."

Besides garnering a lot of likes, the post also prompted a birthday wish from Katrina Kaif's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan. He commented below the post with a "Happy birthday."

Take a look at the post below:

Besides Vicky, Katrina Kaif's siblings Sebastien, Isabelle and close friend Angira Dhar also celebrated the actor's big day in the most special way. Katrina's sister Isabelle, brother Sebastien and friend Angira, all three wore custom-made T-shirts with Katrina's childhood pictures on them.

Sharing a photo of herself with Sebastien, Isabelle wrote on Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif."

Take a look at Isabelle and Angira's wholesome birthday posts for Katrina:

Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal, who is Vicky Kaushal's younger brother also shared a picture with Katrina on his Instagram story on Sunday. In the picture, the duo can be seen sitting in what seems like a boat while sharing a laugh. Katrina, in a white dress, looks lovely. Sharing the image, Sunny wrote, "Happy birthday to the coolest person in my life. Katrina Kaif, lots of love and a big tight hug.”

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after Sunny's post, his rumoured girlfriend, actor Sharvari Wagh, also shared a picture and wished Katrina.

Here's what Sharvari posted:

A day before her birthday, Katrina Kaif flew out of Mumbai with her husband Vicky Kaushal. For their airport OOTDs, Katrina Kaif opted for a floral top and jeans while her husband Vicky Kaushal complemented her in a black hoodie, jeans and a cap. The couple was seen holding hands while making their way inside. Before entering the premises, they also greeted the paparazzi stationed there, smiled and posed for some pictures.

Take a look at their airport OOTD below:

Katrina Kaif will be seen with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.