Katrina Kaif To Vicky Kaushal: A List Of Celeb Frontbenchers Ticking Off Chores Checklist

The lockdown has turned social media into a veritable reality show of celebrities doing their own housework and we have to say it's been fun. Plainly, we're happy too watch stars doing anything, even jhadoo pocha, especially when its Katrina Kaif wielding her broom like a cricket bat. It hasn't been a blast for just the Internet, the celebs themselves aren't doing too shabby a job of looking like they're having fun (or pretending to look like they're having fun because they are actors, after all). From Katrina and Shilpa Shetty to Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Roy Kapur - they have all been showing us on Instagram how to maximise the fun quotient while doing the mundane household chores. In case you are feeling demotivated about sweeping the floor or cleaning the cupboard today, just keep calm and scroll through.

Katrina's Broom-Turned-Cricket-Bat:

Katrina Kaif first began the drill with a dish-washing video, in which she confessed that since she's not done the dishes in a long time, she's still brushing up the lather-rinse-repeat order of things. She also wrote cleaning your own dishes "Really makes you appreciate all the help we have at home." Soon, Katrina followed it up with another video, in which she can be seen sweeping the floor. A few minutes later, she was playing cricket with the broom. Oh, Katrina! "This is seriously good exercise, BTW," she wrote.

Shilpa's Alternate Workout Options:

Another celebrity who thinks sweeping the floor is a good form of sweating it out is Shilpa Shetty. She shared a video of hers cleaning her sprawling garden one leaf at a time. Shilpa said it made her realise who the real heroes of the house are. "Today, I'm grateful for every single person who has made life easier for us in their own way. It is because of them that we can enjoy the gift of time to go out and pursue our dreams," she wrote.

We're 'Fans' Of Vicky Kaushal:

One fine day during the lockdown, Vicky Kaushal decided to clean the house and while others start by sweeping the floor, he targeted the ceiling first. "Thought I'd interact with my fans today," Vicky captioned a video of him cleaning a ceiling fan. LOL. He wrapped the video with a personalised version of an Amitabh Bachchan song: "Jiska ladka lamba uska bhi bada naam hai."

Aditya Roy Kapur's Plan B:

Aditya Roy Kapur, who otherwise lays low on Instagram was spotted cleaning dead leaves in a garden in casual, home clothes. Apparently, being a sweeper is his "Plan B". Aditya's post prompted a bevy of comments from the likes of Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, who wrote: "He emerges."

How Hina Khan's Keeping The Spirit High:

TV actress Hina Khan was close to crying because she decided to share her mother's work-load and she was assigned the duty of cleaning dirty floor mats. We feel you, Hina. She shared ROFL Instagram stories while cleaning those stubborn mats and singing, interrupted by a few whining periods in between. "Let's keep the spirit high," she wrote on Instagram.

Are you motivated enough to put on your sweeping chappals now? You better. India is currently in its final week of a 21-day lockdown.