After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Wishes Father-In-Law Sham Kaushal On His Birthday

Despite their busy schedules, the Kaushal family spends time together on special occasions. Whether it be Christmas, Diwali, or Karwa Chauth, the family members gather each year to celebrate festivals in each other's company. On milestone moments like birthdays and anniversaries, the Kaushals share loving wishes on social media. The family celebrated Vicky and Sunny Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal's birthday on Sunday (November 24). Katrina Kaif shared a sweet wish for her father-in-law on her Instagram Stories. The actress shared a solo snap of Sham Kaushal and wrote, “Happy birthday Dad.” In the picture, the senior Kaushal was seen dressed in a white shirt, holding a white cloud made of fondant that also read, “Happy Birthday Dad”.

Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal shared a snap of himself and his dad taking a stroll on the beach. The image featured the actor dressed in a white T-shirt with black capris, while his father wore a grey shirt and shorts combo. Vicky wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday dad!,” with a white heart emoji.

Sunny Kaushal put out an Instagram post of his own. The actor shared a similar picture as Katrina on his Stories and wrote, “Birthday boy Sham Kaushal”.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan. Recently, Vicky talked about their first Karwa Chauth celebration after marriage. The actor told Film Companion, “I am okay with keeping a fast. As actors, we go through diet restrictions and all that, so being an actor helps. But she [Katrina Kaif] is a Google queen. She asked Google when she'll be able to see the moon.”

He added, “Google said 8:30 pm. I told her the moon won't listen to Google; it will come when it wants to. Google can't predict the movement of clouds. There was a delay, and she was like, ‘It hasn't come.' I said it's not like I am calling it. It will come when it wants to. She was completely fine till the time that Google said, 8:30 pm; after that, she was like, 'Now I am feeling hungry'.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was part of Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz. He will next be seen in Maratha king Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's biopic Chhaava. The film will be released on December 6.