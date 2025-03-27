Katrina Kaif And Fawad Khan Were The Initial Choices For Pratik Gandhi, Yami Gautam's <i>Dhoom Dhaam</i>? Details Inside

The romantic-action comedy Dhoom Dhaam, led by Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi, dropped on Netflix, on February 14, 2025. Directed by Rishabh Seth, the film received mixed reviews.

Producer Aditya Dhar, also Yami's husband, recently told Bollywood Hungama that Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan were the initial choices for the film's leads.

To those unaware, Aditya Dhar was supposed to make his big Bollywood directorial debut with Raat Baaki, led by Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan.

As similarities between the plots of Dhoom Dhaam and Raat Baaki were noticed, Aditya said, "That's true. It's the same story. But we tweaked it a little bit. We made it contemporary and a story of today's times."

Raat Baaki was supposed to be made in 2016, but after the Pulwama attack, actors from across the border were banned from starring in Bollywood films. This resulted in Fawad Khan no longer being seen in Hindi films. The film was unfortunately shelved.

Aditya Dhar still made an impressive debut with Uri -The Surgical Strike led by Vicky Kaushal. The film also had Yami Gautam in a key role. The film was a notable success.

The plot of Dhoom Dhaam revolves around a married couple, who due to some unforeseen circumstances, are forced to go on a run and save their lives on their wedding night. What then unravels is a hilarious series of events as they try to escape people chasing them.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Fawad Khan was last seen in the 2024 fantasy drama titled Barzakh. He has also begun filming for Abir Gulaal with Vaani Kapoor in the UK.

As for Aditya Dhar, he is busy shooting for his next Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh, with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.