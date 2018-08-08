Karwaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Irrfan Khan's Film Scores Rs 10 Crore

A still from Karwaan (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Karwaan has made Rs 10 crore in five days Karwaan made almost Rs 7 crore over the weekend Karwaan clashed with two other releases on Friday

Karwaan - the road trip movie starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar - has touched the Rs 10 crore mark at the box office, stated a report in Box Office India. Karwaan's first week collections are expected to bring in as much as Rs 12 crore, states the report: "Karwaan has become the first of the three to get to the 10 crore nett mark and the first week will be around 12 crore." The film opened to make almost Rs 2 crore and made over Rs 6 crore during the weekend. Karwaan will soon be joined by films like John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate and Akshay Kumar's Gold which are releasing on Independence Day.

Ahead of the film's release, Karwaan had garnered much interest for being an Irrfan Khan movie - it also marks the Bollywood debuts of south star Dulquer Salmaan and YouTube sensation Mithila Palkar. Karwaan box office collections may have been affected by the simultaneous release of Fanney Khan and Mulk, none of which made a remarkable progress at the box office.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan tracks the story of three strangers who are forced by circumstances to embark on a journey together and end up being friends. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee summed up the film's storyline like this: "The film has a wonderful cast, lush visuals and an easy, unhurried, non-formulaic flow. Three temperamentally dissimilar characters - a chirpy college girl and two buddies separated in terms of age by many years - drive off in a van from Bangalore to Kochi via Ooty with the coffin of an elderly woman killed in a road accident."