Kartik Aaryan Heads To Shoot <i>Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri</i>, Makes <i>NaagZilla</i> And <i>Aashiqui</i> References

Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post is a treat for fans. In just a single, cleverly crafted black-and-white video, the actor managed to tease three of his upcoming films – Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, NaagZilla, and the much-awaited third instalment of the Aashiqui franchise.

In the clip, we see Kartik walking away from the camera. He is pulling a luggage stacked with a guitar – a possible nod to the third part of Aashiqui.

What truly catches the eye is the giant NaagZilla logo on the back of his hoodie.

The background audio is the same one used in the Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri announcement video.

It was Kartik's cheeky caption that tied it all together, “NaagZilla ka hoodie pehen ke Aashiqui vaala guitar leke Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri shoot karne main chala ray. [Wearing the NaagZilla hoodie, carrying the Aashiqui guitar, off I go to shoot Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.]”

About Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films:

1. Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri:

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri marks a much-anticipated reunion between Kartik Aaryan and director Sameer Vidwans. The duo previously collaborated on the 2023 romantic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha.

This upcoming romantic comedy is backed by a powerhouse production team – Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora – under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

The movie will be released on Valentine's Day eve next year.

2. NaagZilla

In NaagZilla, Kartik Aaryan will be playing the role of a shape-shifting serpent. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

NaagZilla is produced by Dharma Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

In April, Karan Johar unveiled a motion poster for the film.

3. The third instalment of Aashiqui (untitled project)

The yet-to-be-titled Anurag Basu film will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Sreeleela. The project has already stirred excitement among fans, especially after pictures and videos from the sets went viral online. Kartik and Sreeleela shot in North Bengal, in and around the picturesque tea gardens.