Kartik Aaryan Reveals His Relationship Status: "I Am Single, I Don't Have To Send My Live Location To Anyone"

Currently riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan's dating life recently became the subject of media glare and public scrutiny when Vidya Balan teased him on The Great Indian Kapil Show. But recently during an interview with The Mashable India, the actor disclosed he is single and haven't had any time to date since Chandu Champion. He further elaborated how hectic his work schedule has been, because of which he barely had any time.

"I am single. I don't have to send my live location to anyone. I am not even present in any dating applications. Technically, since the time I have been preparing and shooting for Chandu Champion, I didn't get the time," Kartik said on being asked about his current relationship status.

Further explaining how his last couple of years have been, the actor said, "I was in such a strict regime, in which I had to calculate my gym, eating, and sleeping pattern, just like an athlete. All of that went on for two years. In fact, I was also learning swimming for the very first time. The routine became so hectic. Plus, shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and finishing it in a specific period of time was also a challenge. So, I was completely busy with all that."

Recently, when the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team came on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, Vidya Balan playfully revealed, "During the shoot, he was always on his phone between takes. I used to stand next to him, hoping to catch a hint, but all I could hear him say was, 'Me Too, Me Too.' So I had no idea!" and then teased him by asking "What is her name?" This led to speculations about who the girl might be. But Kartik has now cleared the air.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy movie's cast also includes Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Shweta Tiwari, and Vijay Raaz in important roles. Within just four days of release, the movie has minted Rs 123.5 crore at the box office.

