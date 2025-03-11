Kartik Aaryan Picks Kabir Khan's Film <i>Setara</i> From The <i>My Melbourne</i> Anthology: "It's My Personal Favourite"

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan share a deep bond and friendship, especially after working together in Chandu Champion. Kartik received rave reviews for his performance in the film, where he played the role of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

Kabir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of the anthology titled My Melbourne, it includes four powerful stories directed by filmmakers Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, and Onir.

Set in Melbourne, Australia, My Melbourne takes you into the world of thought-provoking tales of human connection, resilience, and identity. Kabir Khan has directed the film Setara in the anthology.

Kartik Aaryan shared that it was his favourite from the anthology and that he enjoyed himself.

Kartik said, "I enjoyed watching the movie. It's really uplifting and it's all about inclusivity and diversity. The movie really lives up to the expectations. I especially loved Kabir Sir's movie, Setara and that's my personal favourite. It's so brilliantly executed and I wish the entire team, all the best."

Setara is a powerful story of a 15-year-old Afghan girl fleeing the Taliban and finding solace in cricket while adjusting to a new life in Melbourne.

As for the other stories, there is Jules by Imtiaz Ali, which delves into the narrative of exploring cross-cultural friendships and personal identity.

Rima Das' Emma is a story of self-discovery and belonging in a multicultural world. Onir's Nandini is a heartfelt personal account of navigating relationships and aspirations in a foreign land.

My Melbourne is scheduled to release in theatres on March 14, 2025.