Kartik Aaryan Gets His Engineering Degree After "Only Over A Decade". Watch

Not only is Kartik Aaryan one of the most commercially viable actors in the industry today, he is also an engineer now. On Saturday, the actor shared a video from the convocation ceremony of DY Patil University in Mumbai, where he received his degree.

The twist? It took him over 10 years since enrolling in the course to get his degree.

Kartik shared the video along with the caption, "From sitting on the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation - what a journey it's been."

"DY Patil University, you gave me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (only took over a decade!). Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love- this feels like coming home!" the post concluded.

In the video, Kartik is seen being welcomed at the university with the teachers and students applauding him. After addressing the students and teachers with an onstage speech, he interacted with them.

Next, flaunting his college jersey jacket, he danced with the students along to the beats of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's title track.

"I am just too excited and happy to be here," he said, addressing the crowd.

Check out the post here:

For the uninitiated, Kartik had come to Mumbai to pursue a degree in engineering at DY Patil University. He was still pursuing his degree when he landed his first role in Bollywood with the 2011's Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

On the work front, Kartik will be collaborating with Karan Johar for the upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. He will also be seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming Aashiqui 3.

