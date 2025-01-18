Kartik Aaryan Admits Having A "Love-Hate Relationship" With Karan Johar

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's fallout made national headlines after Dostana 2 was shelved midway through its making. Even though the two have patched up now, the actor recently said that they still share a love-hate relationship.

This happened recently at a media event, where Kartik was present, interacting with fans and the anchor. He was shown a picture of Karan and him together where Karan is seen pulling Kartik's ear.

While it got a big laugh from the room, Kartik was at a loss of words initially.

"Ispe kya bolu? (What do I say to this), I think yeh love and hate relationship hai... Bahut achhe yeh photo represent karti hai, (I think this is a love and hate relationship. This photo represents that very well.)" he said.

The Chandu Champion actor also took the audience through the backstory of the photo, recalling that it was taken right before they started shooting for Dostana 2.

"Yeh moment tab ka hai jab hum logo ne pehli film, jo humari honi thi kabhi, voh sign ki thi. Toh tab ka moment hai. I think he knew ki main... photo pehle se le li thi (This was the moment when our first film, which was going to happen, was signed. This was then. I think he knew that I... so he took the picture beforehand)," he shared.

Even though Dostana 2 did not see the light of the day, they are working on another film together, titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions, the film is slated for a 2026 release.

At the event, Kartik assured his fans that this film will happen, unlike Dostana 2.

Kartik said, "But abhi main inke sath film kar raha hu. And hum sath mein kar rahe hain yeh film and I hope yeh film toh hogi. Yeh film main puri tarah karunga and voh bhi puri tarah karenge yeh film. (Now I am doing a film with him. We are doing it together and I hope it happens. I will do this film and he will do it too.)"

Kartik also has Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu in his list of upcoming films.

