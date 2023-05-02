Karthi Spends Time With His Fans From Japan As Ponniyin Selvan 2 Stardom Transcends Borders

Image is shared on Twitter. (courtesy: rameshlaus)

Ponniyin Selvan 2 star Karthi recently had a meet and greet session with his fans, who travelled all the way from Japan to see him, and the pictures from the event are too precious to be missed. Terumi Kakubari Fujieda and Isao Endo, residents of Japan and ardent fans of the actor, travelled all the way to Chennai to watch him do his thing in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2. The pictures from the event, where we see the star posing with the family, were shared on Twitter with the caption, "Karthi fans from Japan came to Chennai, to watch #PonniyinSelvan2 with Tamil audience. Apparently, they watched movie for about 4 times and also happened to meet actor Karthi at his residence."

Take a look at the full post here:

#PonniyinSelvan | After #Rajini it's for #Karthi !!



Karthi fans from Japan came to Chennai, to watch #PonniyinSelvan2 with Tamil audience.



Apparently, they watched movie for about 4 times and also happened to meet actor Karthi at his residence pic.twitter.com/JUj9rhwmyh — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 1, 2023

In an exclusive interview with DT Next, Terumi Kakubari Fujieda elaborated how she started watching Karthi's films. She said, "When I was in Chennai , I watched Tamil films. I immediately liked Karthi. I have watched Karthi several times. Since Tamil is a totally different language, I follow subtitles. Being Japanese, English subtitles are also difficult to follow. So, only when a DVD with Japanese subtitles was released, I bought it and ended up watching it often. It would be really grateful and helpful if Tamil films release in our country with Japanese subtitles.”

Terumi Kakubari Fujieda also revealed to DTR Next that she had come to Chennai just for three days to watch Ponniyin Selvan 2. The fans have left India for Japan on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been enjoying massive success at the box office. On the third day since its release, the film clocked earnings of over ₹ 72 crore nett at the domestic box office after its first weekend, reports trade tracker Box Office India. On Friday and Saturday, PS-2 made ₹ 22.50 crore and ₹ 23.50 crore adding up to ₹ 72.25 crore (all these are nett).

Ponniyin Selvan 2 tells the saga of the Chola kingdom, adapted from Tamil writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's work of the same name. In it actor Karthi plays Aditha Karikalan's, (played by Vikram) friend Vanthiyathevan.

The film was released in theatres worldwide last week in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.