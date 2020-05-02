Karisma Shares A Throwback Pic With Rishi Kapoor, Neetu, Ranbir And Kareena. Circa 1988

Karisma shared this image. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Karisma posted the picture on her Instagram story

She revealed that the picture was clicked in 1988

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on Thursday

A day after Karisma Kapoor posted a family photograph of the Kapoor clan, she shared another precious picture from her treasure trove of memories. She shared a throwback picture from a family vacation which features her late uncle Rishi Kapoor, aunt Neetu, her sibling Kareena and cousins Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In her Instagram story, Kareena revealed that the picture happens to be from Kashmir and that it was clicked in the year 1988.

Take a look at the picture here:

Screenshot of Karisma's story.

On Friday, Karisma posted a family picture on her Instagram profile, with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain. She wrote family and added a heart emoji.

On Thursday, Karsima posted a picture of herself from her childhood days along with Rishi Kapoor. She captioned the post: "Always looking over family.. Chintu uncle, will miss discussing food and restaurants with you," wrote Karisma. Take a look:

Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with cancer two years back, died in a Mumbai hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday. His last project was the 2019 film The Body. The actor had also signed a project with Deepika Padukone, which was to be a remake of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro's The Intern.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, his son Ranbir Kapoor (a Bollywood actor) and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is a jewellery designer.