<i>Brown</i> Teaser: Karisma Kapoor Fights Crime And Personal Demons As A Fierce Cop

Karisma Kapoor will be seen in a new avatar as a fierce police officer in the upcoming web series Brown.

The makers have released the first glimpse of the neo-noir psychological crime thriller, which is set against the haunting and morally fractured backdrop of Kolkata.

In the series, Karisma essays the role of Rita Brown, a police officer in the Kolkata Police Force investigating disturbing crimes while battling her own personal demons.

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The teaser showcases gritty visuals and an emotionally charged atmosphere, immediately establishing Brown as a layered psychological thriller that goes beyond a conventional murder mystery, according to a press release.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series presents Karisma in a rugged, stripped-down, and emotionally fractured avatar, unlike anything audiences have seen from the actress before.

Known as one of Bollywood's most celebrated leading ladies of the 1990s, Karisma has consistently evolved with changing storytelling formats and audience preferences. With Brown, she takes a major leap into darker and more contemporary OTT storytelling.

The teaser hints at a fearless and unfiltered performance, with Karisma shedding her long-associated glamorous screen image for a raw and intense character portrayal.

The series is set to premiere soon on ZEE5.