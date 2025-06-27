Karisma Kapoor Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes And Support In First Post After Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Death

Actor Karisma Kapoor, who turned 51 on June 25, has thanked her fans and followers for their best wishes on Instagram. This also marks the actor's first post after the death of her former husband, entrepreneur Sunjay Kapur on June 12.

Karisma Kapoor shared a brief note on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night, expressing her gratitude to her audiences.

"Thank you everyone for your warm wishes and support," she wrote along with a folded hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor wished her sister Karisma Kapoor on her 51st birthday, which came two weeks after the death of the latter's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur on June 12.

The actor shared her most favourite photograph of her husband Saif Ali Khan and Karisma on Instagram, calling her sister "the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe".

"This is my most favourite picture of you both. To the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe... It's been a tough year for us ... but you know what ... as they say tough times don't last ... the toughest sisters do... To my Sister, my mother, my best friend ... Happy birthday My Lolo @therealkarismakapoor," Kareena Kapoor wrote in the post.

Sunjay Kapur's Death

Business tycoon and Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in England on June 12. He was 53.

Last week, Karisma Kapoor attended the businessman's funeral and prayer meet in New Delhi where she was accompanied by her children Samaira and Kiaan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

