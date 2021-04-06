Karishma Tanna Didn't Forget To Pack Her Bikini For Alibaug

Karishma Tanna shared this photo (courtesy karishmaktanna )

Actress Karishma Tanna has switched on zen-mode - ask why? Because she's on a relaxing getaway to Alibaug, away from the hustle and bustle of Maximum City. In between her chilling sessions, Karishma Tanna has been sharing glimpses of her vacation on Instagram. When in Alibaug, Karishma Tanna checked into the Beach Therapy Resort and on Monday, she started the week with some of that - beach therapy. However, Karishma Tanna's beach therapy looked somewhat like lying in bed and dreaming of the sea. Describing her Monday mood along with a few photos, Karishma Tanna wrote on Instagram: "Wild spirit, soft heart."

Karishma Tanna didn't forget to pack her monochrome bikini and here's proof.

On Tuesday, Karishma Tanna shared a bunch of photos from her pool time at the resort and wrote: "PoolHolic." She also described herself as a "water baby." A bikini, a cool cap and black sunglasses are all she need to jump into the pool.

Karishma Tanna, primarily known for her TV appearances, has also featured in a number of movies such as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti and Dosti: Friends Forever. She has also featured in the ALT Balaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8 and also appeared on the 10th, 11th and 13th season of the show as a guest. Karishma Tanna is best known for her roles In TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others.