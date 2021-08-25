Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur And Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya Are Ready For A Road Trip With Friends

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Highlights Taimur and Laksshya were born in the same year - 2016

Tusshar Kapoor also shared the photos on social media

"#Classof2016 #Reunion," he wrote

We all know about Kareena Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor's friendship and now it seems, their sons Taimur and Laksshya, respectively, also share the same bond. On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor posted two photos of her son Taimur and Tusshar's son Laksshya happily posing with their friends before leaving for their road trip. For those who don't know, Taimur and Laksshya were born in the same year - 2016 - so were their other friends in the photos. Sharing the photos, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Road trip ready" and went on to thank the restaurant where they stopped by before the trip, "Thank you for the best time, as usual, Gallops Restaurant, my favourite place."

Tusshar Kapoor shared the same photos with this caption: "#Classof2016 #Reunion."

Check out the adorable photo of little Taimur and Laksshya here:

Laksshya and Taimur, who have attended each other's birthday parties a couple of times, have also gone on playdates together in the past.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor, the duo have worked together in many films. Some of them are Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai and Halla Bol.

Taimur was born to parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in December 2016. The couple recently went on a Maldives vacation. See pics here:

Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya was born via surrogacy on June 1 in 2016.

Recently, in an interview with Times Of India, Tusshar Kapoor said that he decided to become a single parent because he was "ready" and that he "won't share his kid with anybody in the world right now or even in the future."