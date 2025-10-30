Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Awareness For Children's Rights At India Vs Australia Women's World Cup Semi-Final

Actress and UNICEF India National Ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan brought star power and purpose to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final between India and Australia on Thursday.

Representing UNICEF India, Kareena's appearance was part of the ongoing Promise to Children campaign - an initiative that highlights the importance of ensuring equal opportunities, protection, and rights for every child.

Speaking at the event, Kareena said, "Every child deserves the right to grow, learn, and play without discrimination. Through the Promise to Children campaign, we aim to ensure that no child is left behind and that every child can reach their full potential."

As the crowd roared in anticipation of the India vs Australia clash, Kareena took the opportunity to connect the passion for cricket with the importance of nurturing young minds.

Her symbolic walk onto the field before the semi-final served as a reminder that sporting arenas can be powerful spaces for change and inclusion.

Following the event, Kareena took to social media to share her experience. She wrote, "Being at the stadium today was so special ... the energy, the cheers, the love for women's cricket! It's moments like these that remind me why it's so important to let every child, especially girls, dream without limits. #ForEveryChild #NationalAmbassador @UNICEFIndia @ICC @cricketworldcup @indiancricketteam."

India Women and Australia Women are playing the second semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Australia, the seven-time champions and unbeaten in this World Cup, set India a target of 339 runs. India has been chasing with key performances from Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur.

