Kareena Kapoor On Son Jeh: 'He Just Looks Like Me But Has Saif's Naughtiness'

Kareena shared this image. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

When Kareena Kapoor is on the other side of the table, questions about Taimur and Jeh are surely to pop up. In a recent interview with Filme Shilmy, Kareena Kapoor reveals that her two sons are more like their father. Kareena Kapoor told Filme Shilmy, "Jeh just looks like me but he has Saif's naughtiness and Tim has Saif's sense of humor but he's a bit more reserved. Like he doesn't like being clicked, more like his father. Jeh's more like me. I mean in terms of look and a little more vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif."

Kareena and Saif never hide their children from the glares of media. Kareena loves to post her famjam moments on social media. On last Diwali, Kareena shared a few family pictures featuring husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh. She wrote in the caption, "Year after year and still trying to get the perfect family picture ...But nonetheless...Happy Diwali lovely people..from our heart to yours ..." Take a look:

Kareena also shared a cute picture of Jeh in which he can be seen smearing his hands with colours. The caption accompanying the post read, "Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli...or Holi...no idea ...but what matters is we had fun...#Let the festivities begin#love and laughter to everyone." Take a look:

Here are some more pictures from Raksha Bandhan festivities. Kareena simply wrote in the caption, "Family Ties." Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They are parents to two boys, Taimur and Jeh. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh. They share Sara and Ibrahim. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan. She will next be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.