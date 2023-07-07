Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Set Couple Goals In A New Pic From Italy

Caption: Instagrammed By Kareena Kapoor. (Courtesy: KareenaKapoorKhan)

Kareena Kapoor's Italian travel diary is getting bigger and better. The actor treated her fans to a new picture and it's drool-worthy. The frame features Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, against the picturesque background of San Pantaleo, Italy. Kareena chose a striped dress and added a dash of glamour with her black shades. Saif Ali Khan opted for a red shirt and beige shorts. The violet coloured flowers in the backdrop added charm to this picture. Kareena Kapoor shared the picture on her Instagram story and captioned it, "San Pantaleo, Sardegna, Italy."

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram stories are full of vacation pictures. The actress shared a stunning view on her Instagram timeline on Thursday. The snapshot features Kareena in a yellow co-ord set, with her back towards the camera, admiring the beauty of the beaming sea and the gorgeous sky. Kareena Kapoor captioned the image: "State of mind...(a rainbow emoji)."

Alexandra Galligan, a friend of Kareena Kapoor has also shared some images with the actress and her family, offering a glimpse into their dreamy vacation. Sharing a selfie in which she is seen with Kareena Kapoor and Jeh in a boat, Alexandra Galligan wrote, "Floating away from Nikki beach."

The first stop of Kareena Kapoor's European holiday was London. The actress posted a snap of their breakfast table. "We like our breakfasts to be colourful. Summer of 2023," she captioned the post. In London, Kareena Kapoor was also joined by Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja as well as Rhea Kapoor and her husband, filmmaker Karan Boolani. Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She has a bunch of projects lined up, including The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.