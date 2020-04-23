Karan Johar Thought Anushka Sharma Is Bad At Guessing The Gibberish. So, The Actress Did This

Highlights
- Anushka Sharma took the 'guess the gibberish' challenge
- "Take this you," wrote Anushka for Karan Johar
- Karan Johar wrote, "Eating the humble pie, Anushka Sharma"
Anushka Sharma just hopped on the trend by taking part in the "Guess The Gibberish" challenge on Instagram. In this challenge, a popular term or a word appears in the form of haphazard spelling which the participant needs to decode and say before time runs out. Anushka Sharma, on Thursday, shared a set of Instagram stories where she took the challenge and looks like, she aced it. But seems like, there is more to the game. The actress seems to be having a revenge game of sorts with filmmaker Karan Johar. Anushka shared a story where she wrote, "Posting this for Karan Johar who thinks I'm terrible at this. Take this you." In another story, Anushka wrote, "And take that Karan Johar." Reacting to Anushka's stories, Karan Johar wrote, "Eating the humble pie, Anushka Sharma." Take a look:
Anushka seems to be game for everything fun in coronavirus lockdown. The 31-year-old actress, who is currently staying with her parents and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, keeps sharing snippets of their monopoly sessions on Instagram profile. A few days back, Anushka shared an adorable family picture with her parents and Virat where everyone was seen enjoying a game of monopoly. "It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won," wrote Anushka.
It's from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
In coronavirus lockdown, Anushka is doing it all - from giving haircut to Virat with kitchen scissors to being "that one particular fan" for Virat. Take a look:
On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 romantic drama Zero where she shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet, but her production house Clean Slate Films will back Netflix's >Mai.