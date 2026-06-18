Karan Johar Reviews Alia Bhatt's 'Block A Buster' <i>Alpha</i> Trailer: 'Girlpower In The Best Way'

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited actioner, the new addition to the YRF spy universe, Alpha, has opened its doors. The trailer of the film was released yesterday, prompting reactions from celebrities and fans. Karan Johar, Alia's mentor, gave a roaring shout-out to the trailer.

He wrote on his Instagram Story, "Get... set... go. This rock-and-roll actioner screams girl power in the best way. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are on a mission to Block A Buster. OG energy with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Shiv Rawali makes his bada screen debut with a bang. Pave the way, YRF. You are the mega creators of this mazedaar universe."

Breaking down the trailer

The trailer of Alpha is an action-packed, adrenalin-fueled rush, led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Sharvari, who was MIA in the teaser, is back in full vigour and lights up the screen alongside Alia.

Alia, aka Sita, introduces Bobby Deol (Baba) as a demon who rules by deceit. Sita takes a pledge to burn his Lanka.

Anil Kapoor also joins the bandwagon, leaving an impactful mark.

Last but not least, the cameo of Hrithik Roshan was also unveiled.

Hrithik Roshan, aka Kabir from War, will join the girls in their mission, Alpha.

Alpha release delayed

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Then the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3.

Closer to the original release date, a YRF spokesperson said in November that the film was delayed due to VFX work.

"Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present it in its most cinematic form. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026," the banner's spokesperson said.

Headlined by Alia and Sharvari, Alpha will be the seventh film in the spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, and Pathaan.