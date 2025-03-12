Karan Johar Reacts To Bollywood's Insider Vs Outsider Debate: "Happy To Be Entitled"

Karan Johar has once again sparked laughter with his witty take on the never-ending nepotism debate in Bollywood. The filmmaker recently shared a hilarious post about the "Insider Vs Outsider" discussion.

On Tuesday, KJo dropped a selfie, dressed in an all-black outfit, the filmmaker looked chic. Along with the picture, he penned a funny caption.

It read, "Living on a plane...what a privilege to be an outsider from the plane and an insider to the warmth of my hotel room. I am so happy to be entitled to my own thoughts and cut off from WHYFI."

His quirky wordplay of "WiFi" and "entitlement" has left fans amused.

Instagram/Karan Johar

A few days ago, Karan Johar addressed the speculations surrounding his dramatic weight loss—a topic that had been widely discussed on social media.

While attending the IIFA Digital Awards on Saturday night, he was asked about the secret behind his impressive transformation.

In response, KJo emphasised on the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle, maintaining a balanced diet and exercising regularly. When pressed for more details about his routine, he playfully dodged the question, saying, "If I do that, I'll give my secret away."

On the work front, Karan Johar is venturing into Punjabi cinema with Akaal. The film is a collaboration between KJo's Dharma Productions and Gippy Grewal's Humble Motion Pictures. Notably, Akaal will be the first Punjabi film to have a Hindi theatrical release worldwide.

Scheduled to hit cinemas on April 10, 2025, the film is spearheaded by Gippy Grewal, who has taken on multiple roles as a producer, director, writer, and lead actor. The cast also includes Nimrat Khaira, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Shinda Grewal, Ekom Grewal, and Jaggi Singh.