Karan Johar And The Art Of Posing: "When I Was A Plus Sized Kid I Always Imagined..."

Karan Johar is currently holidaying in the Maldives. The director-producer admitted that he always loved to pose. He had a childhood dream of posing for the cover of a magazine - he finally made it happen in his fifties.

Posing against a setting sun in the beautiful locale of the Maldives, Karan Johar wrote, "Ha maine bhi pose kiya hai...Posing is my guilty pleasure .... When I was a plus sized kid I always imagined posing for the cover of a magazine .... When that finally happened it felt like a personal victory ... what anyone thinks is entirely their prerogative but the beautiful fact is that I enjoy the still camera... vanity is fair.... Also do enjoy the choice of my song!" Take a look:

Karan Johar has actively been sharing updates from his beach holidays. Dressed in an all-white outfit, Karan Johar shot some mandatory Maldives pictures against the backdrop of a blue sea.

He captioned them, "Sun... Sea....solace..... my first visit to the Maldives and these are just some candid (ya right!!!) shots where I was caught unaware." Take a look:

On the work front, Karan Johar made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023. His productions is backing a Punjabi film for the first time.