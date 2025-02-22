Aadar-Alekha's Mehendi: Kapoor Ladies Karisma, Neetu, And Riddhima Groove To <i>Mehndi Hai Rachnewali</i>

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married in a grand Hindu ceremony on Friday night. But before the big day, the couple kicked off the celebrations with a fun-filled mehendi function, attended by close friends and family, including Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and more.

Pictures and videos from the event have been making rounds online. In a clip shared by stylist Amrit Kaur, we got a glimpse of a heartwarming dance performance.

It was none other than Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra Jain, and Reema Jain. The group danced to Mehndi Hai Rachnewali – a nostalgic number from Karisma's 2001 film Zubeidaa.

Instagram/Amrit Kaur

In another viral clip, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen dancing with full energy. The lovebirds were joined by Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was also part of the fun. The Kapoor family grooved to Sukhbir's Ishq Tera Tadpave as confetti filled the air.

More inside pictures from the mehendi ceremony gave a glimpse of the grand celebrations, captured by wedding choreographer Rajendra Masterji.

He shared a series of stunning images on Instagram. The first picture featured Kareena Kapoor looking gorgeous in an ethnic suit, while Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima also made appearances in the album. Rajendra Masterji even shared a special snap with Babita Kapoor and Aadar Jain.

Aadar Jain gave an emotional speech for Alekha Advani at the mehendi ceremony.

The actor said, “I've always loved her (Alekha Advani), and I've always wanted to be with her, but never got a chance to be with her. So, she sent me on this long journey of 20 years to do time pass. But at the end of the day, it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream.”

Coming back to Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding, the bride looked stunning in a red lehenga. The groom, on the other hand, opted for an ivory sherwani.

Earlier this year, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani had a Christian wedding in Goa. The couple started dating in 2023. The actor proposed to Alekha in September 2024.