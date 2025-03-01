<i>Kannappa</i>: Vishnu Manchu Is Fearless In Second Teaser, Prabhas Steals The Show

The second teaser of Kannappa is out. The historical epic, led by Vishnu Manchu, is based on the Hindu legend of Kannappa—an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. Kannappa was directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, and produced by M. Mohan Babu.

The teaser portrays Vishnu Manchu as the fearless tribal warrior Thinnadu, who battles with enemies head-on. As his soldiers succumb to the war, Thinnadu starts questioning his faith. Kannappa's plot centres around his life and how he transforms into a Shiva worshipper with time. Mohanlal as Kirata commands attention.

A few seconds into the teaser, we see Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati. But the real show-stealer is Prabhas at the end of the video, making a grand entry as Rudra.

Kannappa, replete with rural bow-and-arrow fight sequences, intense horse riding scenes and high-octane wars, promises to be an edge-of-the-seat ride.

Kannappa also features Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Preity Mukhundhan, Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran, Brahmanandam, and Mukesh Rishi in key roles.

Last month, the makers unveiled Kannappa's teaser at a media event. It was attended by the film's cast and crew members.

Speaking about Kannappa, Vishnu Manchu said, "This film is not just a project for me; it's a personal journey. I am currently visiting all the Jyotirlingas across India, and I've felt a deep, spiritual bond with the story of Kannappa. It's a tale of unwavering faith and sacrifice that touches the soul. Having icons like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas join us on this journey gives me immense pride, because we believe this story, filled with devotion and divine power, should reach every person across the world. It's a message that transcends borders and speaks to the heart of humanity."

Akshay Kumar, who was present at the event, revealed that he was “honoured to be a part of this incredible journey”.

Kannappa will premiere worldwide on April 25, 2025.