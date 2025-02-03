<i>Kannappa New Poster</i>: Prabhas Looks Divine As Rudra

All Prabhas fans, head straight to his Instagram page. The actor has dropped a first-look poster from his upcoming film, Kannappa. In the Mukesh Kumar Singh directorial, Prabhas is going to play the role of Rudra. The movie, headlined by Vishnu Manchu, also features Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal.

In the poster, Prabhas is seen as a hermit, with his matted hair flowing freely. He is wearing rudraksha malas around his neck. The text atop the poster read, “He is the raging storm! The guide through times past and future, he is ruled by Lord Shiva's command!”

In his caption, Prabhas wrote, “The Divine Guardian “Rudra'. Unveiling my look as ‘Rudra'. The embodiment of strength and wisdom as the unwavering protector in #Kannappa. A timeless journey of devotion, sacrifice, and love. Join us on this epic adventure, coming to theaters on April 25, 2025!”

In Kannappa, Akshay Kumar takes on the powerful role of Lord Shiva. A few days ago, the makers released the first look poster of Akshay's character.

Dressed in an animal-printed loin cloth and a white dhoti, Akshay Kumar exuded strength and serenity. He is holding a trident in one hand and a damru in the other. The text overlaying the poster read, "The supreme lord who rules over the three worlds surrenders himself to pure devotion.”

“Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for Kannappa. Honoured to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya!” Akshay Kumar wrote.

Kannappa also features R. Sarathkumar, Preity Mukhundhan, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi and Madoo in key roles. Slated for release on April 25, the film centres around the story of Kannappa, one of the greatest devotees of Lord Shiva.