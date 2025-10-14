Kannada Actor Raju Talikote Dies Of Heart Attack At 62 During A Film Shoot

Known for his work in the theatre circuit and Kannada cinema, Raju Talikote died aged 62 after suffering a heart attack. He was shooting for a film in Udupi, Karnataka. Following certain health complications, he was admitted to Kasturba Hospital at 1:30 AM on Sunday. The actor died after an angioplasty operation, as reported by The Indian Express. He is survived by his two wives, two sons, and three daughters.

Raju Talikote's son confirmed that his father had suffered a heart attack previously but was unable to recover from this one. He told the media that his father had two wives, and they had all lived in harmony. According to a report by India Today, the news of his death was confirmed by family, the last rites will be held in Chikkasindagi village, Karnataka.

Condolences For Raju Talikote

Tributes have been pouring in from cultural and political leaders for Raju Talikote, who will be remembered for his contribution to the Kannada film industry.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, posted on X, "The renowned theatre actor, comedian, and director of Dharwad Rangayana, Raju Talikoti, has passed away due to a heart attack, which is an extremely sorrowful event. Having acted in numerous Kannada films and gained popularity, Raju Talikoti's demise is a great loss to the Kannada film industry. I pray that God grants peace to Raju Talikoti's soul and gives strength to his family to bear this pain."

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar also expressed his sorrow, writing, "The demise of Raju Thalikote, a senior theatre artist and comedian, is an irreplaceable loss to the Kannada film industry. May his soul rest in peace. I pray that God grants strength to his family members to bear this sorrow."

About Raju Talikote

Raju Talikote was born in 1963 and adopted this stage name after gaining recognition. Both his parents were theatre artists associated with the 'Shriguru Khasgateshwara Natya Sangha' drama troupe.

Raju Talikote faced several hurdles, even leaving school after his parents' death, but he continued the legacy of theatre that his parents had left behind.

He debuted with the Kannada film Hendathi Andare Hendathi, and then appeared in a series of films such as Manasare, Pancharangi, Rajadhani, Lifeu Ishtene, Alemari, Myna, and Topiwala. He was also a participant in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7.

In A Nutshell

Raju Talikote died of a heart attack at the age of 62. His family confirmed the news, and as per reports, his last rites will take place in Chikkasindagi village, Karnataka.