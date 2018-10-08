Kangana Ranaut: 'I'm Sharing My #MeToo Story, Who Gives Sonam Kapoor The Right To Judge Me'

Highlights Kangana revealed that Vikas Bahl behaved inappropriately with her At an event Sonam said 'sometimes is hard to take Kangana seriously' "So Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women," said Kangana

"What does she mean by saying, 'It's hard to believe Kangana'?," actress Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Sonam Kapoor, for her comment regarding the Queen actress sharing her #MeToo story against filmmaker Vikas Bahl. "When I am sharing my #MeToo story... who gives her a right to judge me?," she added. When Sonam Kapoor was asked about the allegations against filmmaker Vikas Bahl at an event in Bengaluru, she told media persons that the survivours' account as published in Huffington Post India was "disgusted" her. However, when asked about Kangana's #MeToo story, in which she also accused Vikas Bahl of misbehaving with her, Sonam said: "She (Kangana Ranaut) says a lot of stuff and sometimes is hard to take her seriously. I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes. I really respect for that."

"So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won't. What makes her so unsure of my claims? I am known to be an articulate person. I have represented my country in many international summits... I'm called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits. I am not known because of my dad I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade," Kangana Ranaut said in her statement.

A few weeks ago, Sonam Kapoor was among the list of celebrities who stood up for Tanushree Dutta against Nana Patekar. She retweeted journalist Janice Sequiera's (who corroborated Tanushree's story) Twitter thread and wrote: "I believe #TanushreeDatta and @janiceseq85 recollection of the account. Janice is my friend, and she is anything but an exaggerator or a liar. And it's upto us to stand together."

I believe #TanushreeDatta and @janiceseq85 recollection of the account. Janice is my friend, and she is anything but an exaggerator or a liar. And it's upto us to stand together. https://t.co/sF3mS5o1P8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018

Kangana Ranaut, who was on agreeable terms with the Kapoors and had also attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception in June added: "She (Sonam Kapoor) isn't known to be a great actress, neither she has the reputation of being an good speaker. What gives these filmy people right to take digs at me. I will demolish each one of them."

Over the weekend, a case from last year against Vikas Bahl was revived by a woman who alleged Vikas Bahl molested her at a party in Goa in 2015 after which, Kangana shared details of her Queen director's inappropriate behaviour. Speaking to India Today, Kangana said: "Every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he'd bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He'd say 'I love how you smell K'. I could tell something is wrong with him."

After Kangana Ranaut, another actress came forth with her story of being harassed by Vikas Bahl. She told Miss Malini on the condition of anonymity that Vikas Bahl tried to "forcibly kiss her" and alleged that he is a "repeat offender."