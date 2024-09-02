Kamya Punjabi Says There Is No Sexual Abuse In Tv Industry: "<I>Mutual Consent Se Hota Hai</I>"

Television actress Kamya Punjabi recently called TV the safest industry and claimed that there is no sexual abuse or casting couch there. Talking to News18, she said, "Television has been very clean. I don't know what used to happen in the past but now it is very clean. There is no such filth here. People aren't forced or blackmailed here. There is no casting couch. If you fit a role, you have talent, you will be selected for the show. I feel television is the safest place in the entertainment industry. Sexual abuse does not happen here. Whatever happens, because there is mutual consent. Nobody is telling anyone to sleep with them in the promise of a role.”

“Some actors are womanisers but if you stop it, if you make it very clear, such things do not happen. Nobody is being forced to do this. Aisa nahi hai ke aapko haath lagaya jaaega aur aap uncomfortable feel karoge. If you tell them, ‘Hello, I don't like it', you will not be touched. We have seen actors who get crazy for girls but nobody forces nobody. I know of some people who say that such things have happened to them. But again, if a girl does not want, it will not happen. It does not happen in the television industry. I don't know about films or OTT but it does not happen in TV,” she added.

On the work front, Kamya Panjabi has featured in daily soaps such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She was also a contestant on the seventh season of reality show Bigg Boss.