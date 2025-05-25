Kamal Haasan To NDTV On His Bond With <i>Thug Life</i> Director Mani Ratnam: "We Started Collaborating 50 Years Back"

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, cinematic legends Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, and Silambarasan TR offered a glimpse into their much-anticipated film Thug Life, directed by the iconic Mani Ratnam.

The film marks a landmark reunion between Haasan and Ratnam-coming together after 38 years since their cult classic Nayakan. But Thug Life, as Haasan hints, is no ordinary action film. "Audiences won't remember it solely as an action film," he said, alluding to deeper thematic undertones.

On why this reunion took decades, Haasan reflected: "We started collaborating 50 years back... It's a continuous collaboration. Even when we weren't making films together, we were independently making our dream films-part of the same intellectual family."

For music maestro A.R. Rahman, Thug Life is nothing short of an artistic event. Describing the collaboration with Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan as "epic," Rahman said he approached the project with an international lens.

"Mani Ratnam treats cinema as art. There are no cultural boundaries." The soundtrack, Rahman added, is designed to be immersive and unpredictable-pushing creative limits.

Silambarasan TR (Simbu), who shares screen space with Haasan for the first time, called the experience a "continuous learning process."

"Working with legends like Mani sir, Kamal sir and Rahman sir is a masterclass in itself," he said, balancing his roles as performer and student on set.

The film's core message, according to Haasan, is a philosophical reflection on crime: "Crime doesn't pay-however much it pays."

Rahman and Kamal Haasan also offered insights into the industry's transformation. Rahman views his career as a perpetual learning process. "I get paid to learn. Expanding my knowledge is what keeps me going," he said, while adding that his approach transcends traditional boundaries, and that he sees music as a constantly expanding universe of creativity.

The conversation also highlighted the ongoing debate about cinema's future. While OTT platforms have gained significant traction, the actor and music director unanimously celebrated the magic of theatrical experiences. "Congregation is key," Haasan remarked, referring to the collective magic of moviegoing. Rahman echoed this sentiment, noting how the COVID-19 lockdown underscored the value of shared experiences.

"It taught us the joy of coming together, which is why live shows are thriving again," he said.

On the impact of modern technologies and short attention spans, Haasan offered a grounded take: "As long as performers remain true to their craft and approach their work without hubris, they will continue to thrive, even in an AI-driven world."

Simbu added a younger generation's viewpoint, acknowledging that while audiences may scroll more, Thug Life is designed to hold their gaze.

"We've made a film that will keep you off your phones," he said.

Set for a global release on June 5, Thug Life promises to be more than just a film-it's a bold creative collaboration between some of Indian cinema's most influential voices. With a gripping narrative, visual scale, and music already making waves, the film is poised to leave a lasting mark.