Kalki Koechlin And Jim Sarbh's Compatibility Test Proves They Are A Match Made In Heaven

Days before the second season of Made In Heaven's release, its stars Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh sat down to take a compatibility test and it was an absolute laugh riot. "A hit, a miss but mostly a perfect fit for each other," read the caption of the video uploaded on Instagram. We must say the actors, who play romantic partners in the web series, stood true to the caption. From Jim's favourite "food combination" to Kalki's idea of a "perfect date," the actors spilt a lot of beans. Our favourite however remained the duo's answer to the question "If not entertainment, what would Kalki be into." Any guesses? Both the actors had similar answers. Jim wrote "Psychiatric ward" while Kalki wrote "asylum" and they both instantly broke into laughter.

Last week, the makers of Made In Heaven unveiled the trailer for the second season. Sharing the trailer, Sobhita wrote on Instagram, "Dreamiest weddings and the most chaotic planning. Made In Heaven on Prime S2, trailer out now."

Meanwhile, talking to PTI, Kalki expressed her excitement about being part of Made In Heaven season 2. She said, “As an actor, it's incredibly gratifying to see how season 1 of Made in Heaven resonated with audiences and became such a popular and critically acclaimed series. The overwhelming response from fans has been heartwarming. Moving forward into season two, I couldn't be more thrilled and excited. We have an incredible journey ahead, and just like the fans, I am eagerly looking forward to delving deeper into the lives of these complex characters and seeing what lies ahead of them. I can assure the loyal fans of Made In Heaven that season 2 will be grander and an enthralling experience.”

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan and Nitya Mehra. The show's principal cast includes Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, Ishwar Singh, Vijay Raaz. The first part of the show was released on Amazon Prime India in 2019.