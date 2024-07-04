Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Prabhas' Film Surpasses Shaitaan, Becomes 2nd Highest Hindi Grosser Of 2024

A poster of the film. (courtesy: Kalki2898AD)

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, has been in the theatres for a week and has already surpassed the Rs 600 crore mark globally, as per Sacnilk. In India, the dystopian epic began its box office journey with Rs 95.3 crore nett. The film's seventh-day earnings reached Rs 23.2 crore. The film has experienced a 75 per cent drop in collections since its release. Notably, from the sixth to the seventh day, the decline was only 14.23 per cent, bringing its nett collection to Rs 393.4 crore according to Sacnilk.

On its seventh day, the Telugu version of Kalki 2898 AD recorded an overall occupancy of 31.38 per cent. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, English and Malayalam. The Telugu release grossed Rs 202.8 crore in its first week in India, while the Hindi version earned Rs 152.5 crore, placing it as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year behind Fighter, which garnered Rs 199.45 crore, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan, which earned Rs 149.49 crore nett.

Despite a challenging year for Hindi films at the box office in 2024, Kalki 2898 AD might become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year during its theatrical run. Globally, it has emerged as the most successful Indian film of 2024. Six days into its release, Vyjayanthi Movies reported global earnings of Rs 610 crore. While it remains to be seen if Kalki 2898 AD will join the Rs 1000 crore club alongside films like Dangal (Rs 2070 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 1788 crore), RRR (Rs 1230 crore), KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 1215 crore), Jawan (Rs 1160 crore), and Pathaan (Rs 1055 crore), it is set to exceed the global collections of Shankar's 2.0 (Rs 744.78 crore) and Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire (approximately Rs 600 crore) after its seventh day.

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.