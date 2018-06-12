Kalank Will Likely Feature A New-Look Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in an entirely different look for Kalank, which is set in the 40s

Sonakshi Sinha shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram ) New Delhi: Highlights Sonakshi Sinha has started filming Kalank The makers have kept Sonakshi's look under the wraps for now Kalank also features Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt Kalank, in which she will reportedly be seen sporting a totally different look, reports news agency IANS. A source told IANS: "Not much can be revealed about her role and her look, one can definitely expect Sonakshi to be seen donning an entirely different look altogether unlike any of her previous cinematic outings." Sonkashi's latest Instagram posts do not reveal much about her look in the film but she may sport a vintage look as Noor, to playing an earthy small-town girl in the Dabangg series and let's not forget the short tresses in Akira, Sonakshi pulled-off a variety of looks with confidence.



Take a look at some of Sonakshi's looks from her previous films.

Sonakshi Sinha in stills from Noor, Dabangg and Akira. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

We wonder how Sonakshi's look in Kalank will be different from the above:



Kalank has an ensemble cast comprising Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt. Earlier, Kalank was to star Sridevi as one of the lead actresses but after her death, Madhuri Dixit was roped in for the role. The film is collaboratively being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios.



Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is scheduled to release in April 2019.



Meanwhile, Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, featuring Abhay Deol, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal and Diana Penty, where she will be seen playing a runaway bride. The film is scheduled to release in August.



Sonakshi is currently rehearsing for the Dabangg tour and will also be seen in Dabangg 3. Welcome To New York co-starring Diljit Dosanjh.



(With inputs from IANS)



