Kalank: Varun Dhawan Shares More Pics Of His Look, Posts Trailer Reminder

Kalank: Varun Dhawan plays the role of Zafar in the film. (Image courtesy: Varun_dvn)

Highlights Kalank has been directed by Abhishek Varman Kalank is slated to release on April 17 The film is set in the Forties

Kalank fans might have to wait for a day more to catch the film's trailer on social media but Varun Dhawan quenched the curiosity of fans to some extent, by sharing pictures of his look from the film on Tuesday. Varun, who will be seen portraying the role of Zafar in the Abhishek Varman-directed film, shared several pictures of his look from the film on social media. The 31-year-old actor, along with his pictures, posted a reminder that the trailer of Kalankwill be out tomorrow. Sporting kohl-rimmed eyes and with his hands leaning against the wall, Varun looks intense in the pictures.

Varun shared the picture on his Twitter profile and wrote: "Trailer out tomorrow. Kalank." Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, the actor shared more picture of his look in Kalank, which got a shout out from several Bollywood actors including Huma Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri, Sooraj Pancholi, designer Manish Malhotra and others. Here's the post:

The teaser of Kalank hit the Internet two weeks ago and it has over 40 million views on YouTube as of now. Check out the teaser of Kalank here:

Kalank is a period drama set in 1940s. The film comprises an impressive ensemble cast. Kalank features Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dixit.

Apart from its viral teaser, the film's songs like Ghar More Pardesiya, First Class and Kalank title track have also gained massive popularity among the audiences. The film has been produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it is scheduled to release on April 17.

